Apg Asset Management Nv Lifted Stake in Autodesk (ADSK); Payden & Rygel Increased Position in Valero Energy (VLO) by $8.22 Million as Stock Declined

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 140,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.14M, up from 123,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $152.73. About 671,466 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 96,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.26M, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 1.27 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 66,300 shares to 81,100 shares, valued at $968,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 12,670 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $36.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).