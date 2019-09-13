Apg Asset Management Nv Lifted Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding by $10.53 Million; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position Maintained by Regis Management Co Llc

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 53,145 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 100.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 584,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12M, up from 579,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 89,665 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 438,915 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.12% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 393,791 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,246 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Firsthand Cap owns 55,000 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Glynn Mngmt Lc holds 0.29% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 16,940 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 150,718 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Inc invested in 1.38 million shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 3,911 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). New York-based Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 107,387 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 293,942 shares. Management accumulated 19,035 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 82,929 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $649.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy has 95,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Lc reported 0.05% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny holds 0.02% or 48,850 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Healthcor Ltd Partnership holds 425,820 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Gp has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 21,984 are owned by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Cyrus Capital Prns Lp holds 4.18% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 66,509 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 276,921 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Raymond James & Assocs invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 43,100 shares to 4.24M shares, valued at $322.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 171,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,958 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.