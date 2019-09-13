Apg Asset Management Nv Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Capital International Position in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (DB) Decreased as Valuation Declined

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (DB) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 78,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 88,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 167,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 4.88 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 25/05/2018 – 37VH: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SAYS MAJORITY OF THIS REDUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Deutsche Bank fired 300 US-based investment bankers on Wednesday; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 13/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s DWS Unit Sees `Slightly Higher’ Assets This Year; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank CEO Said to Tell Asian Staff There’s No Exit Plans; 15/03/2018 – 17RF: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK TO MOVE NYC HEADQUARTERS FROM WALL ST TO MIDTOWN; 26/04/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 295,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15.44 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $774.67M, up from 15.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 4.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 43,100 shares to 4.24M shares, valued at $322.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 113,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Management has invested 1.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.83% or 29,692 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 115,244 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. The California-based Violich Capital Incorporated has invested 1.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.75% or 371,544 shares. Forbes J M & Llp has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 3,928 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Financial invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 10 holds 7.71% or 622,269 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 2.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 6,669 shares. Btc owns 133,966 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,060 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 31,012 shares to 147,232 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 127,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).