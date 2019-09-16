Apg Asset Management Nv Increases Stake in Bruker (BRKR); As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shares Declined, Holder Integre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $912,184

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 23,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 1.51 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 302.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 276,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 368,100 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, up from 91,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 570,341 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 17/04/2018 – DKSH HOLDING AG DKSH.S – DKSH AND BRUKER AXS SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ASIA PACIFIC; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 20/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 10/04/2018 – Bruker Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces New NMR Technologies and Research Products; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with; 07/05/2018 – Bruker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 10,295 shares in its portfolio. South State Corporation, South Carolina-based fund reported 8,497 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Llc holds 21,723 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares has 3,764 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 8,814 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 8,654 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 3,399 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1.72M shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 7,063 shares. Whittier Trust owns 5,045 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 7,342 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc accumulated 470,507 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.56 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold BRKR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 101.18 million shares or 1.00% less from 102.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 71,136 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Boston Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 128,409 shares. 404,854 were reported by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Voya Lc has invested 0.03% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 24,702 shares stake. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Company holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 100,000 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 32,452 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,875 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company holds 28,951 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sei Company holds 287,402 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 58,502 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).