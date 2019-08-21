Apg Asset Management Nv Increases Position in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS); Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $3.56 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 154,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 495,142 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.28M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 228.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 249,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 357,900 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 108,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 2.61 million shares traded or 11.74% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Ass; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG TO STOP SELLING ITS PRODUCTS TO DICK’S SPORTING GOODS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 13/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.92M for 20.99 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. $49.19 million worth of stock was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

