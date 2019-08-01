Apg Asset Management Nv Increases Holding in Capital One Finl (COF); Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Jennison Associates Has Upped Its Position by $606,936 as Share Price Rose

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6.45 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 billion, up from 6.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $280.02. About 971,750 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 260,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.77M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 1.07M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 107,246 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $67.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 989 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 68,154 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 1.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 52,204 shares. 35,930 are held by Mai Mngmt. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.82% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 252,910 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Rockland Trust invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has invested 1.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 21,350 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,842 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.08% or 583,161 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 0.86% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Endeavour Reports Q2 Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Teleflex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Costco Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Stocks Likely to Stand Tall This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7,020 shares to 150,980 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 204,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,590 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Here Are A Few Things Capital One Customers Should Do Following The Data Breach – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale stated it has 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Stoneridge Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.92% or 79,932 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.14% or 1.27M shares. Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.36% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 9,419 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Paradigm Asset Lc invested in 0% or 1,050 shares. The North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Harris Associate Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 8.31M shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 5.53% stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 205,032 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 18,456 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset & Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 42,158 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lsv Asset has 4.44M shares.