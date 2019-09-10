Apg Asset Management Nv Increased Position in Western Un Co (WU) by $11.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Eog Res (EOG) Market Value Declined, Meridian Management Co Boosted Holding by $427,500

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 687,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 4.60 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.66 million, up from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 6.78 million shares traded or 33.41% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 4.91M shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Lp, Texas-based fund reported 10,312 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 50,734 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.09% or 2.30 million shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware accumulated 0.04% or 2,296 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 19,319 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma stated it has 0.38% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hallmark Capital Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,835 shares. Shaker Investments Ltd Oh owns 3,459 shares. Bp Pcl has 60,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 42 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 3.02M shares. Page Arthur B has invested 1.44% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sit Inv Assocs Inc holds 8,880 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,254 shares.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares to 442,853 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 17,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,978 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

