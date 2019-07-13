Apg Asset Management Nv Increased Its Southern Co (SO) Stake; Spectrum Capital Trust I (GWB)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Spectrum Capital Trust I (GWB) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 100 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 68 trimmed and sold stock positions in Spectrum Capital Trust I. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 55.98 million shares, down from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Spectrum Capital Trust I in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 36.

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 133.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 1.28 million shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 2.23 million shares with $102.77M value, up from 955,069 last quarter. Southern Co now has $57.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into InVitae Corporation (NVTA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Endo International plc (ENDP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. GWB’s profit will be $45.56M for 11.22 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 264,986 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 391,064 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 435,077 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 128,748 shares.

The stock increased 1.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 182,041 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Clark Henry A III, worth $100,380 on Tuesday, March 5. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of stock or 90,942 shares. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6.

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 672,691 shares to 12.24M valued at $108.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 482,000 shares and now owns 3.53M shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 21. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $51 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0.03% or 18,835 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Company holds 0.14% or 42,996 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Private Ocean Lc has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 500 shares. Lathrop Investment invested in 0.12% or 7,730 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 249,112 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 46,161 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 12,555 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Investment Counsel has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sigma Investment Counselors accumulated 3,996 shares. 46,759 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust owns 510 shares. Jnba Fincl owns 1,081 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Southern (NYSE:SO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “YOLO Is First NYSE-Listed Pot ETF to Bet on U.S. Marijuana Stocks – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.