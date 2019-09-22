Apg Asset Management Nv Increased Discovery (DISCK) Stake; Twin Tree Management LP Has Upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Holding

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) stake by 3496.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp acquired 842,700 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 866,800 shares with $39.31 million value, up from 24,100 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) now has $82.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 10.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Discovery Inc (DISCK) stake by 149.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 1.02M shares as Discovery Inc (DISCK)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 1.70M shares with $42.38 million value, up from 681,100 last quarter. Discovery Inc now has $13.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 4.57 million shares traded or 57.29% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.57% above currents $50.57 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Verisign Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 62,300 shares to 137,700 valued at $28.80M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Edison Intl (Call) (NYSE:EIX) stake by 125,900 shares and now owns 557,100 shares. Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,355 are owned by Blume Management. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.18% or 30,895 shares in its portfolio. 45,548 are held by Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company. Lucas Capital reported 29,048 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. 647,612 were accumulated by Blair William Co Il. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Incorporated accumulated 928,639 shares. 344,680 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Com. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.47% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 641,121 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il owns 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40,296 shares. Endurant Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.54% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Limited has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,697 shares. 26.63M are owned by Ameriprise Financial. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 2.10 million shares. First City Inc holds 1.24% or 37,431 shares in its portfolio. 8,237 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 20,994 shares to 75,253 valued at $13.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) stake by 267,000 shares and now owns 498,030 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.