Apg Asset Management Nv Holds Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG); Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Stock Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 100,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,471 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, down from 168,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 159,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.84 million, up from 862,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.08M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 550,000 shares to 5.63M shares, valued at $357.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csu Producer Res reported 4,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.06% or 53,211 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt has 4,345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0.02% or 25,034 shares. 19,287 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Sit Inv Associates reported 24,075 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 751 shares. 3.56M are owned by Morgan Stanley. 4,517 are owned by Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 36,245 shares. Blair William & Il holds 558,141 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 100,000 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And holds 415 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. On Friday, January 18 Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 51,203 shares. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19M on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 29,890 shares. Bancshares Of The West has 0.31% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 14,755 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 276 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.41% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 721 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp invested 1.41% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Prudential Incorporated reported 832,414 shares stake. 5.73M were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Limited. First National Bank Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,420 shares. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,443 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Llc reported 0.57% stake. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 6,789 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.09% or 3,986 shares. 55,828 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 101,509 shares.