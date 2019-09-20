Apg Asset Management Nv Holding In Dte Energy Co (DTE) Was Lifted; Donald Smith & Company Cut Holding in Resolute Forest Products (RFP) by $2.16 Million as Valuation Declined

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 1123.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 170,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 186,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.89 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.83. About 566,348 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE)

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Forest Products (RFP) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 307,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.18M, down from 5.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Resolute Forest Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.77M market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 95,333 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 31/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-025-C-2018 (S); 26/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel and City Clerk Valencia Announce RFP for Prescription Benefits; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS U.S. NEWSPRINT DUTIES ACCELERATE DEMAND DECLINE; 01/05/2018 – ProcurementIQ Releases Innovative New Product: RFP Builder; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE PACT WITH UNIFOR; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018(P); 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-007-2018(P); 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Declares $1.50 Special Dividend; 11.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on November 01, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Resolute Completes Five-Year Extension of ABL Credit Facility – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Francis Chou’s Chou Associates Fund Semi-Annual 2019 Letter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air France (AFLYY) by 73,538 shares to 22.83 million shares, valued at $218.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica (NYSE:CLS) by 601,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (NYSE:KEP).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $448,273 activity. SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 321,749 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $202.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 25,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,831 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold DTE shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 126.35 million shares or 0.80% more from 125.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Finance invested in 147 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. North Carolina-based First Personal has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Element Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.09% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Conning owns 3,439 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 370,392 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.08% or 34,459 shares. First Manhattan invested in 116 shares or 0% of the stock. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated reported 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 25,829 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,765 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 2,569 shares. Johnson Financial reported 287 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 49,215 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.02% or 739 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s Earnings Grew 5.9%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “Detroit Zoo to use 100% renewable wind power through DTE’s MIGreenPower program – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DTE resource plan undervalues renewables, stakeholders say – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “DTE seeks solar, wind developers to bid on projects – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: September 17, 2019.