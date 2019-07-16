Apg Asset Management Nv Holding In Clorox Co Del (CLX) Was Has Raised; Archer (ADM) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lowered Position

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 82,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.43 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $158.53. About 813,745 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,852 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 20,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 3.17 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 17/04/2018 – As trade spat grows, China hits U.S. sorghum imports with hefty deposit; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.51 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29. 60,000 shares valued at $2.51 million were bought by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag owns 74,591 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nicholas Investment Prtn Lp holds 70,485 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 1.01M shares. Smith Moore holds 20,530 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.15% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 6,351 were accumulated by Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Natixis accumulated 103,458 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 733 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Co. 1,350 are owned by Horrell Cap Management. Da Davidson & invested in 0.01% or 9,273 shares. Washington Comml Bank holds 0% or 713 shares. Fort LP holds 2,971 shares. 122,978 are owned by Cullen Mgmt Lc. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Inc holds 47,160 shares.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5,805 shares to 7,797 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 91,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 14,994 shares to 502,738 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,808 shares, and cut its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.