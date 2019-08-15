Apg Asset Management Nv Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) Raised by $750,600; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $168.87. About 833,013 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63M shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 344,718 shares to 136,835 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 120,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90M shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 7,781 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 12,268 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alyeska Gp Incorporated LP reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Raymond James Trust Na has 2,203 shares. 77,875 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 101,400 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.17% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 390,388 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.23% or 10.17M shares. Moreover, Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

