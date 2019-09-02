Apg Asset Management Nv Has Upped Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $881,530; Shares Rose; Herald Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Stock Declined

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 192,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75M, down from 199,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 198,369 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 56.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 13,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 37,362 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 1.02M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.28 million for 16.94 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longfellow Inv Co Limited Liability reported 18,000 shares. Gabelli & Advisers accumulated 2.53% or 166,233 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 4,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Vertex One Asset Management has invested 1.33% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 12,230 are owned by Systematic Fincl Mngmt L P. Magnetar Ltd Liability reported 1.91 million shares. Geode Capital Lc stated it has 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc invested in 79,573 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,034 shares. United Kingdom-based Omni Prns Llp has invested 8.32% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Nomura Incorporated reported 2,406 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alpine Associates Mngmt Inc holds 1.19M shares or 4.63% of its portfolio.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,800 shares to 182,261 shares, valued at $45.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 84,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19 billion. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21.