Apg Asset Management Nv Has Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $34.99 Million as Shares Declined; Todd Asset Management Upped Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake by $7.49 Million as Stock Value Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 72.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 59,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 142,992 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, up from 83,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 625,794 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 282,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400.26M, down from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 7.48 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Technologies Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 267,909 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX) by 340,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,700 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,500 shares to 88,600 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 420,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).