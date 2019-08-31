Apg Asset Management Nv Has Raised Stake in Nordstrom (JWN); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 302,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.33M, down from 306,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 50,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.87M, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 3.06 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis; 09/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Bold Men’s Wear Move

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 379,932 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Doliver Ltd Partnership reported 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 25,414 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.19% stake. Regent Invest Management Lc has invested 2.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc holds 5,163 shares. 144,165 were accumulated by Cadinha Lc. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 17,785 shares. Barnett Incorporated holds 2,245 shares. Quantbot LP accumulated 42,964 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc holds 3,425 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 13,298 shares stake. Shelton reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). One Cap Lc holds 0.68% or 27,509 shares in its portfolio.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 68,768 shares to 639,874 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (100=1 Clas by 100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 84,300 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $185.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 52,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

