Apg Asset Management Nv Has Raised Its Holding in Nice LTD (NICE) by $1.41 Million as Valuation Rose; As Brown Forman (BF.B) Valuation Were Volatile, Bbr Partners Lowered Position by $20.98 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 243,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.58M, up from 230,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 84,599 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 403,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.89 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.51M, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.38 million shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,298 shares to 27,988 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brown-Forman Corp. – Premium Alcohol Trading At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 39% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Names Long-Time Company Veteran Cunningham to Senior Vice President, Shareholder Relations Officer – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Construct A Recession-Resistant Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.