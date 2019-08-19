Apg Asset Management Nv Has Raised Ciena (CIEN) Stake by $11.46 Million; Sun Cmntys (SUI) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $8.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 297.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 347,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 464,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43M, up from 116,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 389,115 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 69,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 24,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 94,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $146.91. About 44,448 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 25.86 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 46,400 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $250.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 26,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,855 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

