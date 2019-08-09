Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Its Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $759,843; Bristol (BMY) Position Lifted by Cannell Peter B & Company Inc

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 2136.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 492,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 515,626 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60 million, up from 23,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 13.35M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 36,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 708,890 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29M, down from 745,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 7.13 million shares traded or 158.75% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,031 shares to 139,136 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,130 shares, and cut its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

