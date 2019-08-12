Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $7.87 Million; Stock Value Rose; Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stock Price Declined While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding by $4.41 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 53,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.95 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 4

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 100,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 5.76M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.89 million, up from 5.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 532,021 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. by 285,992 shares to 2.48 million shares, valued at $35.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 139,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 84,925 shares. Asset One Limited reported 49,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Art Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Loomis Sayles Communication LP owns 51,339 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Finance Comml Bank Tru has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 154,521 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Paloma Prns Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 47,588 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 15,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,906 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 909 are held by Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corporation. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,932 were reported by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com. Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bluecrest Mngmt has invested 0.3% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 170 were reported by Daiwa Sb Investments. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 4,650 were accumulated by Investec Asset North America. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 2,380 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 12,985 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 0.35% or 5,000 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Company has 205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 138,736 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.07% or 33,182 shares. Captrust Finance holds 3,641 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.