Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Its Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Position by $5.24 Million; Share Value Rose; Kings Point Capital Management Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $935,172

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 238,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,920 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, down from 532,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 223,575 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD

Analysts await Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 14.47% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.76 per share. APAM’s profit will be $50.59M for 10.48 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 775,236 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 38,985 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). 377,645 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv. Stifel Corp invested in 25,823 shares or 0% of the stock. 45,961 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md owns 9,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 2.34 million shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 242,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 11,263 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Hall Kathryn A owns 4.02% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 388,255 shares. Bamco holds 3,819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 15,470 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 467,200 shares to 854,100 shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 998,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares to 5,811 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,310 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services owns 15,603 shares. American Tru Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 34,483 shares. Connors Investor reported 2.87% stake. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 474,785 shares. Logan Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 384,310 shares. 20,836 were accumulated by Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri invested 6.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 0.36% or 2,608 shares. Peconic Partners Ltd has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corda Management Ltd Com has 65,637 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 65,384 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 45,211 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. First Business Ser Incorporated reported 11,221 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc owns 7,088 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.