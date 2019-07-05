Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lifted Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stake; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Shorts Increased By 6.25%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) had an increase of 6.25% in short interest. KFFB’s SI was 1,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.25% from 1,600 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)’s short sellers to cover KFFB’s short positions. The SI to Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s float is 0.05%. It closed at $7.62 lastly. It is down 13.03% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KFFB News: 04/04/2018 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP KFFB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal 3Q EPS 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFFB); 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) stake by 205.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 99,400 shares as Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 33.84%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 147,800 shares with $8.36M value, up from 48,400 last quarter. Cadence Design System Inc now has $20.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 618,178 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q REV. $517.3M, EST. $505.3M; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development

More notable recent Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: PAA, PAGP, SCM, KFFB – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/05/2019: AVAL,DB,KFFB – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Initiation of New Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.81 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 120.95 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 226,799 shares or 8.63% more from 208,776 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bank & Trust has 16,209 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3,001 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 200 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn owns 603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 1,000 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 2 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) accumulated 1,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Arbiter Partners Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Dimensional Fund L P holds 0% or 111,099 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Susquehanna Intl Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 2,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $8.42 million activity. $2.50 million worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) was sold by SHOVEN JOHN B on Monday, February 4. $1.11 million worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) was sold by BECKLEY THOMAS P. TAN LIP BU sold 100,000 shares worth $4.81M.

Among 4 analysts covering Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cadence Design had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Needham. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence’s (CDNS) Palladium Z1 Enables Acacia to Design ASIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 509,000 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Co reported 0.02% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com holds 358,204 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 0.06% or 12.05M shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Co accumulated 2.79% or 157,012 shares. Scotia Inc invested 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Proshare Limited Liability Corp has 262,179 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 64,363 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 232,420 shares. Element Management Ltd Com reported 16,086 shares. Thomas White Limited invested in 0.21% or 17,900 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested in 0% or 16,121 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 534,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 743,200 shares to 105,995 valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 50,800 shares and now owns 513,059 shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was reduced too.