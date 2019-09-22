Apg Asset Management Nv Has Increased Holding in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) as Stock Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Held by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 1,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28M, up from 2,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 878,475 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.78 million, up from 843,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 698,098 shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 41,693 shares to 1,811 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 4,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Inc Ok has 11,583 shares. Moreover, Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Trust Communications has 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 444 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership has invested 1.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stillwater Llc owns 3,825 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap Management owns 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 448 shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corp accumulated 2,612 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,015 shares. Meridian Mgmt reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Roosevelt Grp has invested 3.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Personal Fin Ser invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanseatic Management invested in 2,104 shares or 4.06% of the stock. 1,004 are held by Broderick Brian C. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).