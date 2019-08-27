Apg Asset Management Nv Has Increased By $670,800 Its Korn Ferry (KFY) Holding; Last Week Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Coverage

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Korn Ferry (KFY) stake by 9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 17,200 shares as Korn Ferry (KFY)’s stock declined 15.24%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 208,300 shares with $8.31 million value, up from 191,100 last quarter. Korn Ferry now has $2.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 83,770 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 20/04/2018 – DJ Korn/Ferry International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFY); 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 15/05/2018 – Kristi Drew Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.55 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. It has a 20.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 3.61% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Lenox Wealth Management invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 64,870 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Investec Asset Management North America has 0.12% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 16,190 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Management owns 5,931 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 180,000 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 71,660 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 769 were accumulated by M&R Capital Mgmt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 37,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 22,042 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company reported 21,176 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 637,338 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 48,000 shares to 1.46M valued at $255.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axos Finl Inc stake by 24,200 shares and now owns 941,100 shares. Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 44,575 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. 27,019 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 715,933 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate accumulated 8,089 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 201,113 shares. 372,911 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 299,574 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt owns 28,400 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 4,792 shares. Everence Capital Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 22,305 shares. City Holding has 0.01% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Mutual Of America Ltd Llc has 1,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio.