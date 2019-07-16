Apg Asset Management Nv Has Decreased Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $1.29 Million; Falcon Edge Capital LP Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Share Value Rose

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 77,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.16. About 3.27 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 788,000 shares to 6.56 million shares, valued at $390.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 336,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06M for 16.75 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

