Apg Asset Management Nv Has Decreased Its Position in Brown & Brown (BRO) by $25.98 Million as Stock Rose; Caxton Associates LP Increases Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ)

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 331.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 55,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 72,668 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, up from 16,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 266,020 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 895,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.05 million, down from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 643,252 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 31,872 shares to 15,535 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 6,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,292 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 315,300 shares to 9.68M shares, valued at $449.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 456,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 191.60 million shares or 0.83% less from 193.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 19,674 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr has 0.54% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Signaturefd holds 1,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 121,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 229 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 19,393 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 74,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) or 35,720 shares. 1,120 were reported by Shine Inv Advisory Svcs. State Street holds 0.02% or 9.72 million shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Three Peaks Capital Management Limited Liability has 135,337 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Pay A 0.5% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Brown & Brown, Inc.’s (NYSE:BRO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Authorization For Up to An Additional $372.5 Million Share Buyback – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.