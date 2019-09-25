Apg Asset Management Nv Has Cut Stake in Netease (NTES) as Stock Price Declined; Resolution Capital LTD Upped Its Hcp (HCP) Position

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 8.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.08 million, up from 7.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 124,060 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, down from 35,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 56,639 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 15,170 shares to 442,001 shares, valued at $90.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 616,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,496 shares, and cut its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department owns 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monetary Grp reported 2,050 shares. The Massachusetts-based American Research & Mngmt has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.06% or 45.81M shares. 1,610 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability. Colony Grp Limited has 12,855 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fmr Limited Co holds 403,368 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has 0.85% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 94,159 shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Price T Rowe Md has 1.10M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Honeywell Int Incorporated has invested 2.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 96,031 shares. Gradient Invs Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 244,400 shares to 7.98 million shares, valued at $234.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 894,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).