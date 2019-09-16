Apg Asset Management Nv Has Cut Stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) as Market Valuation Declined; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Boosted Holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by $6.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 87.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 193,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 26,509 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 220,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 358,806 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 190,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.88M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 151,940 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 3.50M shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 25,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,847 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 119,000 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $434.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 32,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 877,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, down 7.83% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.45 per share. AMG’s profit will be $161.02 million for 6.98 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 1,384 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 965 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 111,169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 11,670 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 26,509 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 32,720 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0% or 630 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co accumulated 41,383 shares. Architects holds 0% or 176 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 54,953 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & Company Inc has 0.08% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 3,344 shares. The Indiana-based Old National Commercial Bank In has invested 0.04% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 2,200 shares.

