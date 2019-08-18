Apg Asset Management Nv Has Cut Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holding By $5.49 Million; Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Has 4 Sentiment

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 77.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 42,900 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 12,400 shares with $1.60M value, down from 55,300 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $13.41B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $165.69. About 735,003 shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC) investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 4 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 1 sold and decreased stakes in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 2.70 million shares, up from 1.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

It closed at $2.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parkwood Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Freddie Mac for 1.09 million shares. Capwealth Advisors Llc owns 184,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 15,900 shares. The Illinois-based Interocean Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,320 shares.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in three divisions: Single-Family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Investments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 17,320 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 23,100 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc holds 34,894 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.04 million shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 33,233 shares. Sib Limited, a New York-based fund reported 134,044 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,028 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 32,357 shares. Clark Mgmt Gp invested in 207,980 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 26,039 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Tru LP holds 0.01% or 37,095 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd reported 24,878 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,819 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.09 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -5.44% below currents $165.69 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $158 target.