Apg Asset Management Nv Has Cut Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding; Pool (POOL) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) stake by 42.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 6,100 shares as Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s stock rose 6.27%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 8,100 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 14,200 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc now has $13.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $199.09. About 486,460 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18

Pool Corp (POOL) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 161 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 107 sold and reduced their holdings in Pool Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 34.62 million shares, up from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pool Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 90 Increased: 107 New Position: 54.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 96,532 are owned by Great Lakes Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life The has 1,788 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 21,666 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 412,275 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested in 3,953 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 38 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 8,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckingham Incorporated accumulated 101,302 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp, New York-based fund reported 410 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Company reported 1,880 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated owns 7,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 11,090 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $93.44 million for 35.30 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another leadership transition at Burlington – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Burlington Stores CFO steps down – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Upgrades Burlington, Says Tariffs Likely ‘Net Positive’ – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Burlington Stores: Justified Premium To Peers, But Don’t Chase It Here – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Burlington Stores, Inc.’s (NYSE:BURL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Burlington Stores has $24200 highest and $162 lowest target. $207.29’s average target is 4.12% above currents $199.09 stock price. Burlington Stores had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 30 report. Wells Fargo maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $185 target. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, September 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc stake by 367,900 shares to 501,300 valued at $9.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stake by 276,400 shares and now owns 467,400 shares. Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) was raised too.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 28.18 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.59% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $199.52. About 136,757 shares traded. Pool Corporation (POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 5.58% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation for 476,535 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 33,900 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 2.64% invested in the company for 248,448 shares. The North Carolina-based Kdi Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.54% in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, a California-based fund reported 308,203 shares.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 32.89 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pool Corporation Announces Investor Day Nasdaq:POOL – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pool Corporation CFO to Attend the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Refreshing the Roadmap to IPO Readiness – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Your Company Can Build A Robust ESG Strategy with Nasdaq ESG Advisory Program – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.