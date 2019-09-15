Apg Asset Management Nv Has Boosted Its Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Stake by $22.28 Million; Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Share Value Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed by $335,920 Its Position

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 307,717 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.11 million, down from 310,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22 million shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 95.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 318,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.07 million, up from 331,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 305,728 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing In Property Through Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 REITs to Double Your Income in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Equity REIT Stocks Appears Bleak – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Equinix (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 157% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 2.03 million shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $34.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 281,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,763 shares, and cut its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 141,515 are held by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 0.02% or 409,537 shares. Punch Associate Incorporated stated it has 64,084 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Kistler holds 257 shares. 15,227 are held by Grisanti Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Loomis Sayles And Lp has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 19,778 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 75,609 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 51,800 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc reported 21,087 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,815 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd invested in 0.03% or 38,205 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,598 are held by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Co. Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 3,566 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc has 27,393 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 1,183 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1,972 were accumulated by Sunbelt Incorporated. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.2% or 685,582 shares. Arrowstreet LP holds 106,124 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 24,407 shares stake. 6,338 are held by Shelton Management. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Mercantile Tru Com invested in 7,898 shares. Hartford Investment Management Com reported 100,851 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 798,453 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arbor Realty Trust Stock Is a Smart REIT Investment – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Unusual, Growth-Oriented REITs to Buy for Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 271,981 shares to 983,439 shares, valued at $27.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).