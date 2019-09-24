Apg Asset Management Nv Has Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $83.53 Million as Shares Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Decreased Its Position by $685,848

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 90.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 690,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.55M, up from 759,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 1.82 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 3,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,002 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 4,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $213.46. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman profit up 27 pct as trading surges; 17/04/2018 – GS CFO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN ACTIVELY HARVESTING IN EQUITIES I&L; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-EUROPE CONVICTION LIST (ADDS DROPPED TEXT “EUROPE”); 24/05/2018 – AB Foods Target Cut to 3000p From 3100p by Goldman Sachs; 16/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC – GOLDMAN SACHS AND ROTHSCHILD ACTED AS JOINT FINANCIAL ADVISERS TO OLD MUTUAL IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT RAISES $250M FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN, PSP INVESTMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Global Core Liquid Assets $229 Billion in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs bets on oil, cash near-term as ‘Goldilocks’ backdrop fades; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as ldeal Employer in global financial space

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,699 shares to 6,799 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Goldman Sachs’ Stock Suffer as It Loses Its Top Risk Executive? – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman’s chief risk officer exiting – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grand Jean Capital Management has invested 1.46% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Umb Bankshares N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 3,550 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.47% or 36,638 shares. American International Grp invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Profit Management Ltd invested in 2,831 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4.36 million shares. Glenmede Na has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fmr Ltd reported 2.45 million shares. Atria Invests Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 45,258 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Orca Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,415 shares. 4,914 are held by Associated Banc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 714,710 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stock Gets a Blockchain Pop – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Stock: Itâ€™s All About Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Analysts Boosted IBM Stock Price Target; Dividends are Safe – LearnBonds” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.