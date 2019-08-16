Apg Asset Management Nv Has Boosted Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding By $545,600; Owens Corning (OC) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 0.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 68,200 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 19.17M shares with $170.58 million value, up from 19.10M last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $13.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 5.06M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE

Owens Corning (OC) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 142 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 121 sold and decreased equity positions in Owens Corning. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 97.31 million shares, down from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Owens Corning in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 88 Increased: 90 New Position: 52.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Management holds 151,526 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 32,400 shares. Nordea Invest owns 439,293 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 3.52M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Confluence Management Ltd invested in 686,456 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 11,800 shares. Assetmark owns 220,726 shares. Spectrum Grp accumulated 683 shares or 0% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 11,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking stated it has 206,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invests stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 3.46M shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). First Foundation reported 0.01% stake. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Among 4 analysts covering Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital has $11 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $10.38’s average target is 15.46% above currents $8.99 stock price. Annaly Capital had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of stock. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million worth of stock. 50,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C.

Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Owens Corning for 1.05 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 3.21 million shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lodge Hill Capital Llc has 3.74% invested in the company for 290,125 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.89% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.35 million shares.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.16M for 9.14 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.