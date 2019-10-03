Apg Asset Management Nv Decreased Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stake by $14.44 Million as Market Value Rose; As Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Holding

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 451,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 47,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 499,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 123,757 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 220,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.19M, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 29,531 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 609,618 shares. Greenwood Limited Liability Company reported 3,286 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 224,668 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 272,549 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 153,413 shares. Atria Investments has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Tudor Et Al holds 94,822 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 7,269 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Howe & Rusling owns 207 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 13,971 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 8,427 shares. Cadian Cap Management Lp has 4.73% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 1.47M shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 19,060 shares in its portfolio.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 179,145 shares to 190,398 shares, valued at $36.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54 million for 14.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 105,664 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 5,924 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 2.02M shares stake. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Dupont Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 24,224 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 54,284 shares. Bb&T holds 49,091 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd holds 9,000 shares. Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 80,395 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 31,871 shares. Johnson Fincl owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.27% or 87,366 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 84,311 shares. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.19% or 961,932 shares in its portfolio.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 67,500 shares to 166,800 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 294,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).