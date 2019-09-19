Apg Asset Management Nv Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $32.65 Million; Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $8.07 Million as Share Price Declined

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 302,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $303.67 million, down from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 332,422 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 298,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.31M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.72 lastly. It is down 19.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Inc. (NASDAQ:COST) by 61,800 shares to 200,604 shares, valued at $53.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 31,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $387.82M for 13.59 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 102,600 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $464.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 423,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Narwhal Mgmt holds 32,886 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,805 shares. Navellier And Associates holds 3,032 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ajo LP owns 86,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine holds 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,094 shares. Amp Cap Invsts invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Welch Group Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,855 shares. Coastline stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bartlett & Company Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 59,273 shares. Sol Capital Company stated it has 13,864 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Lvw Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md stated it has 30,496 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 2.2% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advsrs Lc reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.