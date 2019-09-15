Apg Asset Management Nv Cut Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $171.90 Million as Shares Rose; At&T (T) Position Has Increased by Tarbox Group Inc

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 4.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 5.76M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.22M, down from 9.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14 million shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Tarbox Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1226.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc bought 33,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,355 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 2,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23 million shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 86,700 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $235.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

