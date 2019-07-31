Apg Asset Management Nv Cut Holding in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $4.08 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Holding by $3.40 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 364,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 423,999 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 17,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,791 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.02 million, down from 222,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $217.35. About 43.46 million shares traded or 63.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menlo Advsr Lc stated it has 23,433 shares. Intl Investors holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6.81M shares. Schnieders Limited Liability Com reported 41,515 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership reported 3.86M shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,653 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Tru Advsrs owns 23,786 shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Lc invested in 2.42% or 112,112 shares. Moreover, Cibc Bancshares Usa has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 173,526 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,876 shares. Bennicas & Associates reported 4,623 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 3.23M shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 1.57% or 41,111 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 34,090 shares to 109,664 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $161.13 million for 9.55 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 128,600 shares to 367,800 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 447,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).