Apg Asset Management Nv Continues to Hold Stake in International Bancshares Cor (IBOC); As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Declined, Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 17,460 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The institutional investor held 100,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 72,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in International Bancshares Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 381,148 shares traded or 43.48% up from the average. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing; 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 39.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,700 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 10,154 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ion Asset Limited has 0.26% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 9,950 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,585 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 3,067 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Com stated it has 3,125 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 2,000 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 299,152 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Horizon Investments Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advisor Partners Limited Company has 6,242 shares. Amer Int Gru reported 123,751 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 72 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 317,563 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold IBOC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 0.63% more from 37.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 5,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Sol Capital Management Com has invested 3.36% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). D E Shaw And Communication Incorporated has 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 171,613 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Menta Capital owns 9,389 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Tudor Investment Et Al has 5,589 shares. Alps Inc has 9,585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 29,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 22,027 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) or 352 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 28,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.27 million were reported by Wellington Limited Liability Partnership. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 281,900 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 8,351 shares in its portfolio.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 217,300 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,400 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $183,850 activity.