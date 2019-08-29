Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) and Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Comparison side by side

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) and Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) are two firms in the Apparel Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apex Global Brands Inc. 1 0.40 N/A -0.83 0.00 Shoe Carnival Inc. 30 0.44 N/A 2.52 10.09

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apex Global Brands Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apex Global Brands Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apex Global Brands Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -12.6% Shoe Carnival Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.51 shows that Apex Global Brands Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apex Global Brands Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apex Global Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Shoe Carnival Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s potential upside is 37.99% and its average price target is $42.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apex Global Brands Inc. and Shoe Carnival Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders held 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc. shares. Comparatively, Shoe Carnival Inc. has 24.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93% Shoe Carnival Inc. -5.83% -8.9% -28.63% -32.63% -18.91% -24.26%

For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Shoe Carnival Inc.

Summary

Shoe Carnival Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Apex Global Brands Inc.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.