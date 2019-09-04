Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Apparel Stores company, Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apex Global Brands Inc. has 44.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Apex Global Brands Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apex Global Brands Inc. 0.00% -85.70% -12.60% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Apex Global Brands Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apex Global Brands Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Apex Global Brands Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apex Global Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 3.00 2.92 2.51

The rivals have a potential upside of 65.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apex Global Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Apex Global Brands Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Apex Global Brands Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Apex Global Brands Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Apex Global Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apex Global Brands Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Apex Global Brands Inc.