Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Apparel Stores company, Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Apex Global Brands Inc. has 44.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Apex Global Brands Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|-85.70%
|-12.60%
|Industry Average
|2.01%
|20.35%
|8.08%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Apex Global Brands Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|113.30M
|5.65B
|21.68
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Apex Global Brands Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|3.00
|2.92
|2.51
The rivals have a potential upside of 65.37%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apex Global Brands Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apex Global Brands Inc.
|-2.04%
|14.2%
|-37.66%
|-43.53%
|8.44%
|-4.93%
|Industry Average
|3.25%
|9.25%
|8.42%
|21.99%
|21.56%
|22.00%
For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Apex Global Brands Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Risk and Volatility
Apex Global Brands Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Apex Global Brands Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Apex Global Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Apex Global Brands Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Apex Global Brands Inc.
