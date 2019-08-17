Aperio Group Upped Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake; Freds (FRED)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Aperio Group Llc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aperio Group Llc acquired 544 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Aperio Group Llc holds 7,131 shares with $5.07M value, up from 6,587 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $817.2. About 330,961 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust

Freds Inc (FRED) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 18 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 27 decreased and sold their equity positions in Freds Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 9.79 million shares, up from 9.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Freds Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 10 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd invested in 1,288 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 23,847 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 113 shares. Ws Management Lllp owns 42,293 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com reported 414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. France-based Tobam has invested 2.49% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated accumulated 19,650 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,088 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 7,400 shares. Nomura Inc owns 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 15,376 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.46% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 6,774 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Among 8 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $712.44’s average target is -12.82% below currents $817.2 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 19 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 18. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. $58.09 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Aperio Group Llc decreased Westrock Co stake by 113,033 shares to 159,484 valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Encompass Health Corp stake by 11,502 shares and now owns 54,117 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company has market cap of $11.02 million. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.0028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3128. About 135,852 shares traded. Fred's, Inc. (FRED) has declined 83.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FRED News: 27/04/2018 – FRED’S, NAMES JOSEPH ANTO INTERIM CEO; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 04/05/2018 – FRED’S – MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON EXPENSE SIDE OF BUSINESS, IDENTIFIED $30-$40 MLN IN OPERATING COST REDUCTIONS FOR FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID IS $40.0 MLN, PLUS AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO VALUE OF INVENTORY OF ENTRUSTRX; 20/04/2018 – Fred’s: Linda Longo-Kazanova Resigns From Board; 22/05/2018 – Fred’s: Appointments Are in Connection With Retirements of Mike McMillan, Peter Bocian and Neeli Bendapudi; 04/05/2018 – Fred’s 4Q Loss $22.6M; 11/05/2018 – Re Advisers Corporation Exits Position in Fred’s; 27/04/2018 – Fred’s: Anto Succeeds Michael K. Bloom

Gam Holding Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fred's, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 185,218 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.02% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 13,845 shares.