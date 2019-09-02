Aperio Group Trimmed Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $1.34 Million; Valuation Declined; Ventas (VTR) Stock Value Rose While Zacks Investment Management Lowered Stake

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 6,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 628,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.12M, down from 635,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 1.07M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 8,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 82,319 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 91,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $354.97M for 14.22 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $346.43M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

