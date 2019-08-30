Aperio Group Trimmed Cms Energy (CMS) Holding; United Capital Financial Advisers Lowered Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stake

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) stake by 8.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 5,087 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 57,537 shares with $4.84 million value, down from 62,624 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv now has $24.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 36,957 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award

Aperio Group Llc decreased Cms Energy Corp (CMS) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aperio Group Llc sold 14,339 shares as Cms Energy Corp (CMS)’s stock rose 5.89%. The Aperio Group Llc holds 155,035 shares with $8.61M value, down from 169,374 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp now has $17.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 18,122 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 18/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Erste Group Bank AG: Framework programme for Erste Group share transactions by savings banks of the Haftungsverbund (cross guarantee system); 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP CMS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.30 TO $2.34; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 13/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 81. Interim Reporting; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Ishares Short (SUB) stake by 8,159 shares to 32,690 valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 152,733 shares and now owns 385,910 shares. Ishares Tips Bond (TIP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 39,105 shares stake. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 4,131 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York, New York-based fund reported 27,745 shares. Capital Innovations Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,415 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited accumulated 53,091 shares. Auxier Asset reported 72,238 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 7,610 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co holds 4,244 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Marco Investment Mngmt holds 2.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 134,705 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc reported 0.1% stake. Cognios Limited Liability Co invested 0.47% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 283,232 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has 429,251 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 19.73% above currents $76.34 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. Bank of America maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $9800 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8800 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity. $498,873 worth of stock was bought by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.

Among 4 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. CMS Energy has $6900 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.25’s average target is -4.70% below currents $63.22 stock price. CMS Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) rating on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $196.87M for 22.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc increased Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 3,235 shares to 108,461 valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 3,618 shares and now owns 30,411 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was raised too.