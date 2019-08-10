Aperio Group Raised Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.23 Million as Share Price Declined

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 32.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 115,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 471,606 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 355,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Company reported 15,695 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 500,000 shares. Usca Ria Lc accumulated 41,377 shares. Natl Bank Of The West invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 1.08 million are held by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Moreover, Paw Cap has 0.65% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 25,000 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine Assocs has 0.19% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.91 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.35% or 128,554 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank And Tru Company has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Schulhoff And Communication reported 22,145 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.12% or 10,400 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.35% or 118,517 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department owns 1,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22,768 shares to 848,381 shares, valued at $35.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 48,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,667 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).