Aperio Group Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Trimmed by $4.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Smith A O (AOS) Holding Maintained by Water Asset Management Llc

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 73,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 441,730 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28M, down from 515,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 589,619 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,000 are held by Scopus Asset Management L P. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 261,728 shares. Laffer Investments owns 36,128 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 606,934 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 9,680 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 8,700 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 21,654 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 88,793 shares. Da Davidson & Commerce owns 6,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 27,356 were accumulated by Cls Lc. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1,790 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 6,809 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Atria Invs Lc reported 8,093 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99 million for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 8,884 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc invested in 0.03% or 75,753 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt holds 420,165 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 97,729 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 101 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt stated it has 60,781 shares. Dodge And Cox has 14,000 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.2% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 18,882 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 71,936 shares. 20,936 are owned by Newfocus Fincl Gru Limited Com. Mai Capital invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.24 million shares. The Ohio-based Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Massachusetts Services Ma stated it has 32.98 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 8,990 shares to 77,028 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 8,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).