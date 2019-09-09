Aperio Group Lowered Newmont Mining (NEM) Position as Stock Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $466,929

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $275.78. About 1.07 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 28,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 465,920 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67 million, down from 494,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 5.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $363.77 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.