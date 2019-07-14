Aperio Group Lowered Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding as Market Value Rose; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holder Citigroup Has Raised Holding by $15.71 Million

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 3,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, down from 84,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 945,512 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 5008.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 140,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,026 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.02 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.41. About 653,656 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,611 shares to 54,019 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 25,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $38.57 million activity. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53M was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. Another trade for 32,500 shares valued at $6.17 million was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 1,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 22,136 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd holds 2.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 63,280 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 23,228 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hartford Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. Legal General Gru Plc holds 0.13% or 945,379 shares. 2,226 are held by Private Advisor Grp Lc. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc invested in 165,368 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 1.61 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 2,319 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advsr Limited Co holds 4,180 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% or 14,381 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 176 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd holds 0.32% or 30,835 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested in 210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 41,350 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In reported 6,637 shares. Moreover, Legal General Group Inc Plc has 0.07% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). American Century Companies Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Covington Investment invested 1.6% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Anchor Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 214,613 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Acg Wealth accumulated 68,352 shares. Oakworth Cap accumulated 0.03% or 1,242 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd holds 153,920 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EMB) by 303,200 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 419,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,500 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.