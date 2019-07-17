Aperio Group Lifted Xilinx (XLNX) Stake; As Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted Its Position

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 18,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,192 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, up from 203,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 85,038 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) by 228.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 127,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 55,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 653 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 34.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health; 06/04/2018 – Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career; 21/04/2018 – Warriors Build Friendships at Cross-Country Skiing Event

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 59,300 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 3,605 shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 4,109 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 693,916 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 35,057 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited owns 0.07% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 88,255 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 13,335 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) has 10,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 26,858 shares. 86,312 were reported by Us Comml Bank De. Old Bankshares In, Indiana-based fund reported 22,642 shares.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 27,736 shares to 329,728 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 28,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,625 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7953.88 up 108.86 points – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, WDC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Semiconductor Stocks on the Move – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $66,640 activity.

More notable recent Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former CEO of Cross Country Healthcare returns to role 25 years after leaving – South Florida Business Journal” on January 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cross Country Healthcare Announces Change to Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for Third Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” published on October 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cross Country Healthcare Completes Acquisition of Advantage RN & Reaffirms Second Quarter 2017 Guidance – Business Wire” on July 05, 2017. More interesting news about Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cross Country Healthcare’s Family of Brands Receives Numerous Best of Staffing® Awards from ClearlyRated (Formerly Inavero) – PRNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Shares of Cross Country Healthcare Plunge 27% After Falling Short of Estimates – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 79,232 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP has 0.41% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 69,315 shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). 17,500 were reported by South Dakota Council. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Llc has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 85,632 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 50,695 shares. 107,645 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 370,512 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 1.82 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,807 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Management has 0.46% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 148,120 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 2.44M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).