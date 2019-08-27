Aperio Group Lifted Holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by $1.63 Million; As Waters (WAT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Burney Co Has Raised Position

Burney Co increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 2,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 53,374 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 50,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 125,465 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 17,711 shares as the company's stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 79,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, up from 61,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $88.46. About 121,290 shares traded. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 14,374 shares to 30,263 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 139,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings.