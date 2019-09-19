Aperio Group Increased Its Sina (SINA) Holding by $1.58 Million; Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Its Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Stake by $903,125; Valuation Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 53,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 399,664 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 452,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 743,564 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 76.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 84,659 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 47,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 562,406 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 3.18 million shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assocs Llc has invested 0.08% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Quantbot Techs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.14% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Penn Cap Comm accumulated 0.73% or 425,195 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 35,115 shares stake. Ameriprise stated it has 515,316 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 500 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co owns 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fin Architects Incorporated holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 33,504 shares. Tekla Lc has 0.22% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 303,908 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 247,824 shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $438.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 21,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.01M for 16.12 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Communication Limited has 64,887 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd stated it has 5,085 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 885 were reported by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Platinum Mgmt Ltd reported 845,530 shares. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 21,256 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 5,601 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 65,193 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.02% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 139,072 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 139,862 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 93,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Llc holds 6,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Interest Value Advisers Ltd Co reported 1.11M shares.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 30,806 shares to 13,508 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 233,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,253 shares, and cut its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).